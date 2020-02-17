Head-To-Head Contrast: EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways N/A N/A N/A

This table compares EHang and JetBlue Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways N/A N/A N/A $1.90 11.19

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EHang and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 JetBlue Airways 1 4 9 0 2.57

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. JetBlue Airways has a consensus target price of $22.28, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than JetBlue Airways.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats EHang on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

