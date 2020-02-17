Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 310,886 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.73. 1,023,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.66, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

