Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $22,912,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $24,129,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.