HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 955,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HealthStream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of HSTM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 78,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

