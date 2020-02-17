Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 158.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $162.44 million and approximately $50.11 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 158.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03055730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00232620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00047882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00145807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,230,779,650 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

