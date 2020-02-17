HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.47 ($87.75).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €63.56 ($73.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is €64.05 and its 200 day moving average is €64.73.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

