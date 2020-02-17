Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 636,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $42,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 897,302 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 226,488 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,455,000 after acquiring an additional 85,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 171,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 645,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.