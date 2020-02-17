Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.09% of Herc worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $43.02 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

