Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stake Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.38% of Herman Miller worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of MLHR stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $40.41. 396,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

