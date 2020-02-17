Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRTX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 663,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847,578 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 410,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 535,123 shares of the stock were exchanged. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

