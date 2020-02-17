Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

