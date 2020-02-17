Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 753.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,304,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $167,585. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HI. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

