HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HMSY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 359,891 shares of the company traded hands. HMS has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 28.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 33.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

