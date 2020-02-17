HOLD (HOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $128.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $939,855.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.02783227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00231944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00145592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

