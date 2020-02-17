Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Short Interest Update

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,167 shares of company stock worth $1,068,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

HOMB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.74. 473,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.