Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $923.15

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 923.15 ($12.14) and last traded at GBX 927.50 ($12.20), with a volume of 11725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 927.50 ($12.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 956.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 989.17.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

