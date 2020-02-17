Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Increased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of HON opened at $180.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

