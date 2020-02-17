HTMLCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $5.53 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $54,677.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.01179092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00203532 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004447 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Fatbtc, C-Patex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.