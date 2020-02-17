HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.18.

HUBS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.78. 544,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,828. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $167.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

