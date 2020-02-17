Humana’s (HUM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $405.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.50.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $375.85 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $381.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.