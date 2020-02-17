Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

