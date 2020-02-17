Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,755 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,457,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

