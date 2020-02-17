Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 7,100 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

