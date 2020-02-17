Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 3.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $95.07 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.