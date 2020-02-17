Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after buying an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $200.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

