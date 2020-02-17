Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.69 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

