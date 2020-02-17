Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

