Huobi Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $578.30 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00048175 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, LBank and Huobi. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $578.30 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00479773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.76 or 0.06178732 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00066267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,411,245 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

