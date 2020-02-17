Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Huttig Building Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares. Huttig Building Products has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,460,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

