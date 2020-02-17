HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,998 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HUYA were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth $659,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $2,241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $2,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

HUYA opened at $21.05 on Monday. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.77.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

