Hxro Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,581.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Hxro has a market cap of $6.99 million and $5,581.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and IDEX. In the last week, Hxro has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.03135769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00237959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,061,135 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

Hxro Token Trading

Hxro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.