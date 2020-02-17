IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,408 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDACORP were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $96,836,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 299,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,732 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 52.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

NYSE IDA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 197,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.18. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

