Ifoods Chain Achieves Market Cap of $238,103.00 (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Ifoods Chain has a total market cap of $238,103.00 and $478.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News . Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL . The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.