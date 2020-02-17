iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 106,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 31,476 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

