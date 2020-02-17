Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $358.00

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.71), with a volume of 238780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.60).

The firm has a market cap of $791.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.65.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 4,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($16,837.67).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

