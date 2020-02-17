Incent (INCNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Tidex. Incent has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $36,740.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.02783227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00231944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00145592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.