Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $89.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. 1,370,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,999. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. Incyte has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

