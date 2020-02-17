Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $89.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.95.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. 1,370,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,999. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. Incyte has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79.
In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
