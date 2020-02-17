Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 586,442 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,581.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,442 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 501,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,025,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.