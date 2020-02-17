Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 131,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

