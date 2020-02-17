Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 441,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

