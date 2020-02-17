Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $18.11 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,107,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $200.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $200.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

