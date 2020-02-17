Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 91,454 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $118.54 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $119.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

