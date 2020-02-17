Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 176 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $245.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

