Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $64.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.