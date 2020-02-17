Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank makes up approximately 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Independent Bank worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

