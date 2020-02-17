Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 277.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ingevity worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingevity by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson acquired 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.84. 351,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,645. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

