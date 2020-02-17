Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Ink has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, ZB.COM, TOPBTC and Coinnest. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $7,903.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Gate.io, EXX, LBank, Exmo, Exrates, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinrail and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

