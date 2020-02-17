INMAX (INX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,530.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One INMAX token can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last week, INMAX has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. INMAX has a total market cap of $86,124.00 and $24,530.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.