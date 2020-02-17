Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IPHA. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innate Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Innate Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

