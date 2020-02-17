Insider Buying: Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) insider Lorraine Berends acquired 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.00 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

ASX PNI traded down A$0.23 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting A$6.00 ($4.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,034 shares. Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$3.82 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of A$6.40 ($4.54). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

